Shenandoah Telecom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $287.4 million.

