Shell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $474 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $80.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.36 billion, or $5.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $323.18 billion.

