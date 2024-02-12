Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Service Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Service Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $138.4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $537.3 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up