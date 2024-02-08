Sensient: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $349.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.4 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.