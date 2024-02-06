Sensata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $202.2…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $202.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $992.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.9 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 88 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $1.01 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

