Scotts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $80.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.42 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were $1.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.62 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $410.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.3 million.

