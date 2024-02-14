Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $120.9 million. The company…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $120.9 million.

The company said it had profit of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $336.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $334.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $546.9 million, or $10.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

