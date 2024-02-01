Schneider National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.5 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.5 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.30 per share.

