Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region A=

Regional Final=

Lafayette 54, Lake Taylor 45

Region D=

Regional Final=

Abingdon 64, Carroll County 57

Class 1=

Region C=

Regional Final=

George Wythe 52, Fort Chiswell 40

Region D=

Regional Final=

Eastside 51, Honaker 37

OTHER=

Blue Ridge Christian 37, Dayspring 34

Catholic 61, Norfolk Christian School 43

Grace Christian 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32

