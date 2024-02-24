Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region A=
Regional Final=
Lafayette 54, Lake Taylor 45
Region D=
Regional Final=
Abingdon 64, Carroll County 57
Class 1=
Region C=
Regional Final=
George Wythe 52, Fort Chiswell 40
Region D=
Regional Final=
Eastside 51, Honaker 37
OTHER=
Blue Ridge Christian 37, Dayspring 34
Catholic 61, Norfolk Christian School 43
Grace Christian 52, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
