Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region A=
Regional Final=
Lake Taylor 65, Booker T. Washington 39
OTHER=
Bishop O’Connell 74, Bishop McNamara, Md. 45
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 59, Fredericksburg Homeschool 26
Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 68, Lighthouse Baptist 48
Norfolk Collegiate 65, Catholic 63
Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
