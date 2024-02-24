Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 6:28 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region A=

Regional Final=

Lake Taylor 65, Booker T. Washington 39

OTHER=

Bishop O’Connell 74, Bishop McNamara, Md. 45

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 59, Fredericksburg Homeschool 26

Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 68, Lighthouse Baptist 48

Norfolk Collegiate 65, Catholic 63

Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

