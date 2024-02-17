Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge Christian 44, Grace Christian 35 Central – Wise 59, Ridgeview 47 Eastside 50, J.I. Burton…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 44, Grace Christian 35

Central – Wise 59, Ridgeview 47

Eastside 50, J.I. Burton 36

Lake Braddock 45, Justice High School 39

Marion 67, Richlands 51

Rye Cove 41, Thomas Walker 22

South County 65, TJ-Alexandria 39

Virginia 44, Graham 33

W.T. Woodson 67, Mount Vernon 41

West Springfield 50, Falls Church 41

Westover Christian 58, Temple Christian 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

