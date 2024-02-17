Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 44, Grace Christian 35
Central – Wise 59, Ridgeview 47
Eastside 50, J.I. Burton 36
Lake Braddock 45, Justice High School 39
Marion 67, Richlands 51
Rye Cove 41, Thomas Walker 22
South County 65, TJ-Alexandria 39
Virginia 44, Graham 33
W.T. Woodson 67, Mount Vernon 41
West Springfield 50, Falls Church 41
Westover Christian 58, Temple Christian 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.