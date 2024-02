GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= 1 of 1, N.C. 89, TPLS Christian 36 Alleghany 46, Glenvar 13 Graham 54, Lebanon 47 Maury…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1 of 1, N.C. 89, TPLS Christian 36

Alleghany 46, Glenvar 13

Graham 54, Lebanon 47

Maury 53, Ocean Lakes 28

Richlands 52, Marion 42

Spotswood 50, Broadway 47

Westmoreland County 44, Colonial Beach 43

Woodside 70, TJ-Alexandria 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

