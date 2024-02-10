Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Green Run 66, Norview 52 IMG Academy, Fla. 77, Oak Hill Academy 70 Jamestown 79, Essex 70…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Green Run 66, Norview 52

IMG Academy, Fla. 77, Oak Hill Academy 70

Jamestown 79, Essex 70

Jefferson Forest 74, Brookville 41

North Cross 83, Randolph-Macon Academy 51

Richlands 78, Marion 71

Spotswood 69, East Rockingham 39

Steward School 62, Deep Run 39

