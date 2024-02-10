Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Green Run 66, Norview 52
IMG Academy, Fla. 77, Oak Hill Academy 70
Jamestown 79, Essex 70
Jefferson Forest 74, Brookville 41
North Cross 83, Randolph-Macon Academy 51
Richlands 78, Marion 71
Spotswood 69, East Rockingham 39
Steward School 62, Deep Run 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
