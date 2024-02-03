Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Armstrong 63, TJHS 19 Buffalo Gap 66, Wilson Memorial 51 Bullis, Md. 64, Potomac School 50 Catholic…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 63, TJHS 19

Buffalo Gap 66, Wilson Memorial 51

Bullis, Md. 64, Potomac School 50

Catholic 63, Flint Hill 46

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 59, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 33

Forsyth Home Educators, N.C. 53, Jefferson Christian 51

Grace Christian 33, Blue Ridge Christian 30

James River 82, St. Margaret’s 43

John Handley 53, Brentsville 38

King’s Fork High School 76, Windsor 26

Ocean Lakes 48, Granby 38

Pulaski County 55, Blacksburg 35

Rappahannock 42, Colonial Beach 29

Warhill 54, Mathews 8

Woodside def. Gloucester, forfeit

Woodstock Central 64, Clarke County 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.