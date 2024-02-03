Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 63, TJHS 19
Buffalo Gap 66, Wilson Memorial 51
Bullis, Md. 64, Potomac School 50
Catholic 63, Flint Hill 46
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 59, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 33
Forsyth Home Educators, N.C. 53, Jefferson Christian 51
Grace Christian 33, Blue Ridge Christian 30
James River 82, St. Margaret’s 43
John Handley 53, Brentsville 38
King’s Fork High School 76, Windsor 26
Ocean Lakes 48, Granby 38
Pulaski County 55, Blacksburg 35
Rappahannock 42, Colonial Beach 29
Warhill 54, Mathews 8
Woodside def. Gloucester, forfeit
Woodstock Central 64, Clarke County 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
