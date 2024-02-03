Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 66, Parry McCluer High School 64
Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Broadwater Academy 8
Auburn 65, Lord Botetourt 63
Blacksburg 69, Pulaski County 44
Blue Ridge Christian 58, Grace Christian 55
Carlisle 70, Eastern Mennonite 55
Catholic 61, Benedictine 56
Clarke County 54, Woodstock Central 47
George Wythe 83, Narrows 48
Graham 57, Oak Hill, W.Va. 41
Granby 59, Ocean Lakes 50
Grassfield 60, Meadowbrook 59
Indian River 60, Denbigh 50
Jefferson Forest 54, Roanoke Catholic 51
Jenkins, Ky. 71, Richlands 50
Lake Taylor 71, Menchville 66
Lebanon 53, Eastside 41
Mercer Christian, W.Va. 65, Tazewell 36
Mountain Mission 68, Christian Educational Consortium, Ky. 53
Nansemond River 60, Warwick 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 77, Deep Creek 67
Norfolk Collegiate 86, Kecoughtan 64
Northside 75, Radford 50
Oak Hill Academy 98, Concord Cox Mill, N.C. 66
Peninsula Catholic 68, Woodside 52
TJHS 57, Armstrong 55
Va. Episcopal 55, Steward School 51
Varina 69, Dinwiddie 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.