Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 66, Parry McCluer High School 64

Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Broadwater Academy 8

Auburn 65, Lord Botetourt 63

Blacksburg 69, Pulaski County 44

Blue Ridge Christian 58, Grace Christian 55

Carlisle 70, Eastern Mennonite 55

Catholic 61, Benedictine 56

Clarke County 54, Woodstock Central 47

George Wythe 83, Narrows 48

Graham 57, Oak Hill, W.Va. 41

Granby 59, Ocean Lakes 50

Grassfield 60, Meadowbrook 59

Indian River 60, Denbigh 50

Jefferson Forest 54, Roanoke Catholic 51

Jenkins, Ky. 71, Richlands 50

Lake Taylor 71, Menchville 66

Lebanon 53, Eastside 41

Mercer Christian, W.Va. 65, Tazewell 36

Mountain Mission 68, Christian Educational Consortium, Ky. 53

Nansemond River 60, Warwick 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 77, Deep Creek 67

Norfolk Collegiate 86, Kecoughtan 64

Northside 75, Radford 50

Oak Hill Academy 98, Concord Cox Mill, N.C. 66

Peninsula Catholic 68, Woodside 52

TJHS 57, Armstrong 55

Va. Episcopal 55, Steward School 51

Varina 69, Dinwiddie 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

