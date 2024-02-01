Sanofi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $597.6 million in its fourth quarter.…

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $597.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.76 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.84 billion, or $2.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.61 billion.

