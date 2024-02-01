Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $931.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.2 million.

