Saia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.33.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $751.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $354.9 million, or $13.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

