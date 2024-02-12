Safehold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.2 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $103 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $352.6 million.

