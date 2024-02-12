Safe Bulkers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its fourth…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $82.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.4 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $262.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SB

