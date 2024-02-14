Ryder: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported earnings of $124 million in its fourth…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported earnings of $124 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.95 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $406 million, or $8.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $12.50 per share.

