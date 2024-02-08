RXO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $978 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.93 billion.

