Rush Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 13, 2024, 6:01 PM

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) on Tuesday reported net income of $78 million in its fourth quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share.

The commercial vehicle retailer posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $347.1 million, or $4.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.93 billion.

