Royal Caribbean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $278 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.7 billion, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $9.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

