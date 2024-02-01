Rogers Communication: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $240.9 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $240.9 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $623.7 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.18 billion.

