Roblox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $323.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $749.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.13 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.15 billion, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.28 billion.

