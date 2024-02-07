RMR Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $261.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.2 million.

