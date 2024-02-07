Rithm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $65.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $65.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $709.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $622.3 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RITM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.