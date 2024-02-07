Reynolds Consumer Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $137 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 65 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $298 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Reynolds Consumer Products said it expects revenue in the range of $795 million to $820 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.57 to $1.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.64 billion.

