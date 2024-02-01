Revvity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $78.6 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $78.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $695.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $693.1 million, or $5.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.75 billion.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion.

