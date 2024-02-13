Restaurant Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $508 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $508 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

