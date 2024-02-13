Resideo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $82…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $82 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.88 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion.

