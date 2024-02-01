Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $2.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $4.73 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.40 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $5.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.16 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $902 million, or $13.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.