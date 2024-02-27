Registrar encourages Richmond voters to consider alternatives to mailing in absentee ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The top elections official in Virginia’s capital is urging city residents to consider alternatives to mailing…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The top elections official in Virginia’s capital is urging city residents to consider alternatives to mailing in absentee ballots for next week’s presidential primary amid reports of mail delivery problems.

General Registrar Keith Balmer said at a recent meeting that he was offering practical solutions to ensure that eligible voters in Richmond can cast ballots without hindrance, news outlets reported. The city’s Office of Elections posted Balmer’s remarks from the meeting on social media Monday with a message encouraging voters to use one of three drop boxes located around the city instead.

Anyone who hasn’t received a requested ballot or is worried that a ballot may not reach its destination in time can visit an early voting center to fill out a form and cast a ballot or cast a provisional ballot on March 5, the day of the primary, Balmer said.

“I understand that these issues extend beyond mere inconvenience; they represent a fundamental threat to our democracy,” Balmer said in his remarks.

Data collected by the Virginia Department of Elections showed that about 33% of the roughly 2.5 million Virginians who voted in statewide elections in 2023 voted by absentee ballot, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

More than 40% of the ballots that were mailed out in Chesterfield County have been returned, Registrar Missy Vera told WRIC-TV. Henrico County Registrar Mark Coakley told the station last week that mail problems haven’t affected sending or receiving ballots there.

A U.S. Postal service spokesperson did not immediately comment when reached by telephone.

