Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $62.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.43 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.27 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $263.5 million, or $6.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.2 million.

