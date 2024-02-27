Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $62.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.43 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.27 per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.5 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $263.5 million, or $6.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.2 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.