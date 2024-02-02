Regeneron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion.…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $10.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.43 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.95 billion, or $34.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.12 billion.

