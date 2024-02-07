Regal Rexnord: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.9 million. The…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.4 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.25 billion.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10.55 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX

