Red Rock Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $462.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.72 billion.

