RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported profit of $7.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 77 cents.
The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.