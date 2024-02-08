RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $46.6 million.

The Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $373.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $415 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.