Rapid7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $205.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $149.3 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $777.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $203 million to $205 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $848 million to $856 million.

