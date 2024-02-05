Rambus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $58.5 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $58.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $136 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $333.9 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $558.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rambus said it expects revenue in the range of $123 million to $141 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMBS

