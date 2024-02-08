Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $276.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $276.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $4.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.53 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.