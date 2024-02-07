Radian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $142.7 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $142.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $328.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $302.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $603.1 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

