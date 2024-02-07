QuinStreet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.6…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

