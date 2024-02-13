QuidelOrtho: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $742.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.1 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3 billion.

QuidelOrtho expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $3.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.76 billion to $3.07 billion.

