Quest Diagnostics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $192 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $854 million, or $7.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.25 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.35 billion to $9.45 billion.

