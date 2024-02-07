Qualys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.6 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $144.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $151.6 million, or $4.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $554.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144.5 million to $146.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.27 per share, with revenue ranging from $600 million to $610 million.

