PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $97.7 million.

The Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $509.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $341.3 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

