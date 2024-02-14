Pyxus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.8 million in…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The tobacco company posted revenue of $529.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pyxus said it expects revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

